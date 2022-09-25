GM of Great Wolf Lodge in Niagara Falls killed in cycling accident

Great Wolf Lodge in Niagara Falls has lost one of its original pack members in a cycling accident.

Keith Simmonds was killed Saturday morning at 11:20 a.m. while out for a cycle on the Niagara Parkway near Victoria Avenue after a collision involving a vehicle.

Both the bike and the car were travelling northbound on the Parkway when the incident happened.

Police say the cyclist was pronounced dead on scene and the Collision Reconstruction Unit has taken over the investigation.

Businesses in the area are encouraged to review their CCTV footage and motorists who were in the area with an operational dash-camera are encouraged to review their recordings and contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option #3, extension 1009433.

Simmonds was the General Manager, Vice President, and Head Howler at Great Wolf Lodge in Niagara Falls when the park first opened 17 years ago.

The Jim Pattison Group, Ripley Entertainment Inc., and Great Wolf Lodge of Niagara Falls released the following statement.

"He took great care in supporting his work family and instilling a sense of pride in everything that his team did. Keith often referred to the Lodge as the “Little Log Cabin on the Parkway” and was instrumental in ensuring the success and growth of the company’s Niagara Falls location.

We extend our heartfelt sympathy to Keith’s wife, Toby, and his children, Ben and Nick. Our top priority now is to support them through this tragic time as they were the centre of Keith’s world. Everyone who knew Keith recognized his love of family, cycling, and philanthropy. He was a loyal friend and a compassionate giver, seen in both his personal life and professional endeavours.

Keith Simmonds was – and will remain – a cherished member of the Niagara community. He will be deeply missed."