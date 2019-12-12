GM Oshawa plant to close next week
It's been more than a year since General Motors announced it was closing its Oshawa plant throwing 2,600 people out of work.
But GM never gave an exact date when things would wind down.
Now we've learned, the final vehicle will roll off the line December 19th, and the plant will shut down the following day.
Unifor President Jerry Dias says the timing of the closure is another kick to the shins of employees coming just before the holidays.
When the plant closes on the 20th, it will be "reinvented" as a parts plant, supplying parts to vehicles and lines that GM has discontinued.
Three hundred workers will stay on the payroll .
