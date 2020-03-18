GM St. Catharines will continue running amid company shutdown

As far as the union representing St. Catharines’ GM workers is concerned, they will continue to work until they run out of parts.

Tim McKinnon, Local Unifor Chairman, tells CKTB as of now it’s business as usual, until next week when the transmission line will suspend.

McKinnon says all other lines will continue until the Glendale Ave. Plant runs out of parts.

We found out earlier today that the major auto plants were shutting down amid the COVID-19 pandemic.