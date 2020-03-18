GM St. Catharines will continue running amid company shutdown
As far as the union representing St. Catharines’ GM workers is concerned, they will continue to work until they run out of parts.
Tim McKinnon, Local Unifor Chairman, tells CKTB as of now it’s business as usual, until next week when the transmission line will suspend.
McKinnon says all other lines will continue until the Glendale Ave. Plant runs out of parts.
We found out earlier today that the major auto plants were shutting down amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra said in a statement, “GM and the UAW have always put the health and safety of the people entering GM plants first, and we have agreed to a systematic, orderly suspension of production to aid in fighting COVID-19/coronavirus. We have been taking extraordinary precautions around the world to keep our plant environments safe and recent developments in North America make it clear this is the right thing to do now.”
-
5PM
St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik
Carlton Heights Pharmasave & Meadows IDA, Enrico Simone, Owner & Pharmacist
-
5PM MAR 19TH
St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik
Carlton Heights Pharmasave & Meadows IDA, Enrico Simone, Owner & Pharmacist
-
4PM
NDP MPP, Wayne Gates, Niagara Falls
Derek McNally, Executive Vice President of Clinical Services and Chief Nursing Executive for Niagara Health.
Harvest Barn, Chrissy Sacco, 40 years supporting the community – continuing to do so, delivery, salad bar changes, Wants to say thank you to staff.