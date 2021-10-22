GM worker dies at St. Catharines plant after suffering serious injury

A tragic day at the GM plant in St. Catharines where a worker died after suffering a serious injury.

Niagara Regional Police were called to the propulsion plant on Glendale Ave. shortly after 8 o'clock this morning to find paramedics working to resuscitate a man.

A short time later, the man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man's name or age has not been released, nor has information on the type of injury he suffered.

Police say the incident is under investigation by the office of the coroner, the NRP, and the Ministry of Labour.

Officers are in the process of contacting the man's family members.