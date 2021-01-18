GM workers in Ingersoll voting on tentative electric van deal
Results are expected today from a ratification vote stemming from General Motors Canada's plan to invest one billion dollars in an electric vehicle plant in Ingersoll.
Unifor Local 88 members voted online yesterday on a tentative deal the union struck with the automaker to transform GM's CAMI plant into a hub for producing electric commercial delivery vans.
If members vote in favour of the deal, Unifor says the province will get much needed access to new products, labour opportunities and stability for its battered auto sector.
There's no word yet on when the ratification results will be released.
-
Ontario pharmacists preparing to join in the vaccination effortsTim talks to CEO of the Ontario Pharmacists Association Justin Bates regarding Ontario pharmacists preparing to join in the vaccination efforts
-
ROUNDTABLE with Ruth Unrau and Ted MouradianROUNDTABLE with Ruth Unrau and Ted Mouradian
-
view from the drive thru - voting out the governmentview from the drive thru - voting out the government