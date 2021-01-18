GM workers in Ingersoll voting on tentative electric van deal

Results are expected today from a ratification vote stemming from General Motors Canada's plan to invest one billion dollars in an electric vehicle plant in Ingersoll.



Unifor Local 88 members voted online yesterday on a tentative deal the union struck with the automaker to transform GM's CAMI plant into a hub for producing electric commercial delivery vans.



If members vote in favour of the deal, Unifor says the province will get much needed access to new products, labour opportunities and stability for its battered auto sector.



There's no word yet on when the ratification results will be released.