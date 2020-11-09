GM workers vote 85% in favour of new 3-yr deal

General Motors workers have voted to ratify a new three-year deal that brings life back to the Oshawa plant, and new lines into the St. Catharines Glendale plant.

Unifor members voted 85% to ratify the agreement which according to officials will bring a $1.3B investment to return truck assembly to Oshawa, more product for St. Catharines and stabilizes Woodstock's plant.

St. Catharines' Chair person and part of the bargaining committee, Tim McKinnon says without the deal they would have lost half their plant.

The St. Catharines location will be the sole producer for the light duty truck engines and will also make transmissions for Corvettes.

GM has also penned a letter of commitment for St. Catharines.

The Mayor of St. Catharines Walter Sendzik says the planned $109-million investment in St. Catharines is not just great news for the more than 1,000 GM workers and their families in our community, it is also a strong signal that St. Catharines is an important part of a global company that continues to grow and adapt in a rapidly changing auto industry.