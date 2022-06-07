GNCC calls for lifting of remaining border restrictions

The Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce is asking for the federal government to lift the remaining border restrictions.

In a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau the group is asking that things like random testing and the need to use the ArriveCAN app are dropped for travellers.

The GNCC says issues with the ArriveCAN app “are not worth the limited public health benefits it offers.”

They are hoping that the government will drop the rules before June 30th, that is the next renewal date that the government had previously set.

