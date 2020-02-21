GNCC warns of a phone scam with their old fax number

Another phone scam, this one involving the Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce.

The GNCC tweeting out they're aware of a consistent scam being made from their old fax number and apologizing to anyone who has been inconvenienced by the scam.

Authorities have been notified in the hopes the issue will be resolved quickly.

They're advising anyone who has received a phone call or a text message from a suspected scammer, to report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre or by calling 1-888-495-8501.

They've also posted the information on there website.

