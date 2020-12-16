GNGH COVID-19 Outbreak expands again

The COVID-19 outbreak at the Niagara Falls hospital has expanded again.

Niagara Health has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 on the Trillium Unit at the Greater Niagara General site.

Earlier this week GNGH's inpatient surgical unit, the Brock Unit declared an outbreak of the virus and C-unit, also in the basement of the hospital like the Trillium, was also declared as well.

This latest outbreak was called after four patients and two healthcare workers tested positive for COVID-19.

All of the cases are healthcare associated.

As in the case of the other units in outbreak, the unit is now closed to new admissions or transfers, unless medically necessary.

Enhanced cleaning and disinfection of the unit is underway, contact tracing of affected patients and staff and visitors are no longer permitted.

Today, Niagara Health is caring for 42 patients with COVID-19, the highest number during the pandemic, and the number of cases in the community continues to rise.