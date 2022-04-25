GO bus services impacted by strike at Toronto's Union Station: Metrolinx

Metrolinx says GO buses were not stopping at or departing from Toronto's Union Station Sunday due to an ongoing strike action.

95 workers with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers walked off the job on Wednesday after the union and Toronto Terminals Railway failed to reach an agreement.

The workers, who are signals and communication workers as well as train movement directors at Canada's busiest transit hub, have been on strike ever since.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins says the union members have been demonstrating in front of the Union Station bus terminal on and off this weekend, blocking GO buses from entering and exiting.

In response, she says Metrolinx has put a plan in place ``for the time being'' in which numerous GO bus routes are being re-routed to other transit stations.

This includes route 21 and 31 buses, which will begin and end their trips at the Port Credit GO station -- instead of at Union Station -- with passengers being told they can use the Lakeshore West line from Union Station to connect at Port Credit GO.

