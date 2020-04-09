GO service cut again

If you are one of the dwindling few still taking a GO Train, take note, Metrolinx has announced it has cut service again.

GO train and bus service was reduced further this week and riders are being asked to check the schedules before they leave for the GO station.

The transit agency says all GO Train lines continue to operate just with reduced frequency.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Metrolinx suspended the Niagara Falls line until further notice, although GO buses continue to operate.

