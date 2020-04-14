GO train ridership plummets

The numbers painting a grim picture of public transit use in Ontario.

Metrolinx reporting ridership on buses and trains is down by about 33,000 people a day, a drop of 90 percent since the start of the pandemic.

Revenue has also plunged.

The transit agency reporting its make about $1 million a week, down from $11 million pre-pandemic.

To date three GO Transit workers have tested positive for the virus and another three have probable cases.