GO train ridership plummets
The numbers painting a grim picture of public transit use in Ontario.
Metrolinx reporting ridership on buses and trains is down by about 33,000 people a day, a drop of 90 percent since the start of the pandemic.
Revenue has also plunged.
The transit agency reporting its make about $1 million a week, down from $11 million pre-pandemic.
To date three GO Transit workers have tested positive for the virus and another three have probable cases.
