GO Train station in Beamsville one step closer to becoming reality

A GO train station in Beamsville is one step closer to becoming a reality after a business case was released.

The case was completed by Metrolinx, in partnership with the Town of Lincoln, Region of Niagara, and a third-party.

While the announcement does not lay out timelines or confirm the construction of a GO station, it does mark a positive step towards expanded access to GO service in Lincoln.

“Today’s announcement is excellent news for the community and a positive step towards future GO train service in Lincoln. The community benefits are many – including economic growth, expanded transportation options for residents, and further leveraging Lincoln as a premier tourism destination in Niagara.” Mayor of Lincoln Sandra Easton

Lincoln CAO Mike Kirkopolous tells CKTB the station would be located on the north side of the rail tracks, west of Ontario Street.

He says the next step is to purchase the property from its owner.

Click here to see the report.