GO trains will arrive in Niagara from Toronto starting this weekend

GO Trains will arrive in Niagara this weekend.

Four return trips will run between Toronto’s Union Station and downtown Niagara Falls on Saturdays, Sundays and holiday Mondays this summer.

The service begins this Saturday, June 26th.

Niagara Parks has once again partnered with GO Transit to offer packages that include WEGO bus service, which connects guests to attractions.

As trains arrive in Niagara Falls, guests will be greeted by Niagara Parks ambassadors who will help direct them to the WEGO bus service.

Children accompanied by an adult will ride for free on the GO Train and families can buy WEGO children’s tickets separately or save with a discounted group package.

Two adults and three children (or one adult and four kids) can travel together on both GO and WEGO for only $62.20.

“Our natural attractions, hiking trails, parks and gardens are some of the most spectacular in the world and this partnership with GO Transit will make it even easier to visit us this summer. We can’t wait to safely welcome you back to Niagara Parks!” said Niagara Parks Chair Sandie Bellows.

“With the Province opening up, we are thrilled to welcome visitors back safely! This is what Niagara Falls was made for. We are experts in hospitality and we can’t wait to roll out the red carpet for visitors from the GTA as GO Train service starts up again!” said Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati.

