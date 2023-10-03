GO Trains will start moving, but delays will continue into this evening

GO Trains will start moving again, but you can expect delays and packed trains.

Metrolinx says it suspended all rain service earlier today after a “network-wide system failure” at CN.

"There is an ongoing CN networkwide system failure that is affecting all of our rail corridors. We are beginning to slowly resume service."

Officials say their top priority will be getting people home from Union Station in Toronto, which is very busy.

"We are beginning to run outbound trains from Union Station about every 30 minutes. See departure information from Union Station here: https://gotransit.com/en/find-a-station-or-stop/un/routes-departures."

They say customers travelling into Union Station tonight, will experience less frequent trains, but they should be running every 30 to 60 minutes.

"As we work with our rail partner on this issue and restore full service, there will be continued cancellations and potentially delays this evening."

Trains are expected to be very busy, so officials are asking people to explore alternative ways to get to your destination this evening - or consider travelling later this evening when trains and buses are expected to be less busy.