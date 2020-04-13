GO Transit ridership down 90 per cent as people stay home during pandemic
Ontario's regional transit agency says ridership on its bus and rail network is down to approximately 33,000 people per day, a 90 per cent decrease since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Metrolinx, which operates GO Transit in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, says ridership dipped to those levels last week and has stayed there as people continue to work from home and self-isolate.
A spokesperson for the agency says that means ridership is down approximately 297,000 people per day on the transit system.
Prior to the pandemic, daily ridership on GO Transit was approximately 330,000 people.
Revenue has also plunged for the agency, down to $1.1 million a week from $11 million weekly prior to the pandemic.
Three GO Transit workers have tested positive for the virus, with another three having probable cases.
