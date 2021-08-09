GO Transit teams up with province to offer mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics

GO Transit will be helping with the COVID-19 vaccine effort with a a new program called GO-Vaxx.

Two retrofitted GO Transit buses will be travelling to malls, festivals, community hubs, and events in the Greater Golden Horseshoe this summer to offer walk-up appointments for people who need either a first or second dose of a vaccine.

They will be offering the Pfizer vaccine, so anyone 12 or up is eligible to receive a shot through the mobile clinics.

The buses will be on the road six days a week with a full weekly schedule available at Ontario.ca/VaccineBus.

The program began this weekend with stops at Canada's Wonderland.

Anyone who wants to get a shot through the GO-Vaxx program must bring their health card or another form of government-issued photo ID (such as a driver's license or passport) if they do not have a valid health card.

The latest data from Niagara Region Public Health shows 70.5 percent of eligible Niagara residents have at least one dose of a vaccine and 61.7 percent have completed the two shot series