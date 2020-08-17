GO Transit to increase service in September as more riders return
Metrolinx says it will increase service in September on GO Transit routes as part of the reopening of Ontario.
The company says the changes on its rail and bus lines are the most significant in its history.
Metrolinx says service will change on most of its routes as schools and workplaces reopen.
It says there is an increasing number of customers returning to transit.
Returning riders will see changes, including mandatory face masks while in transit.
Metrolinx says it has also installed new wayfinding signs and seat dividers on many vehicles to provide more protection while travelling
-
Mayor Walter SendzikChrissy talks to Mayor Sendzik to get all the details as some of the cities arenas are opening back up.
-
Legal Stories of the weekCriminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim every Tuesday to discuss the legal stories of the week. Police west of Toronto say they've made an arrest in a 2018 crossbow attack that left a 44-year-old woman with life-altering injuries. Man charged in Brampton crash that killed mom, 3 daughters denied bail. Golden State Killer given life in prison for rapes, murders that terrorized a generation.
-
NURSES - Cut elementary class sizes to protect students and school staff from COVID-19Ontario's registered nurses have asked the province to cut elementary class sizes to protect students and school staff from COVID-19. Tim talks to Doris Greenspun, CEO of the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario, she has made the request in a letter to the province's chief medical officer of health.