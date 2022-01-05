GO Transit to reduce train, bus service due to COVID-19 related staffing shortages
GO Transit says staffing shortages caused by the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have prompted cancellations over the holidays, with additional service reductions planned in the coming days.
The regional transit agency serving the Greater Toronto and Hamilton region says a temporary reduction in train and bus service is set to begin within days, and new schedules will be made available at that time.
It says cancellations will be spread across its seven train corridors and bus routes, but notes cancelled trains will not be replaced by buses.
GO Transit says frontline teams are averaging 20 to 30 per cent fewer staff each day because of illness or isolation, and that rate is expected to rise over the next few weeks.
The agency says the service reductions will be temporary.
On Wednesday, the GO Transit site showed five cancelled train trips.
-
Best spots to hike in NiagaraTim talks to Katie Profit on the best spots to hike in Niagara, she’s been hiking most of her life, recently she completed the 904km stretch of the Bruce Trail.
-
AM Roundtable - Chris Richard, Lucas Spinosa and Ted MouradianAM Roundtable - Chris Richard, Lucas Spinosa and Ted Mouradian
-
Niagara Casinos closing temporarilyOntario has announced that the province is moving to Modified Step 2 of the Roadmap to Reopen effective January 5, 2022, to combat the rising number of hospitalizations in the province due to the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Tim talks to Richard Taylor President of Niagara Casinos