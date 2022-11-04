GO Transit union says members will strike on Monday after rejecting contract

The union representing more than 2,000 GO Transit bus operators, station attendants and other employees says its members will go on strike on Monday.

The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1587 says the planned strike comes after members voted 81 per cent against a contract offer from employer Metrolinx.

The union has said negotiations between the two sides began in April and members have been working without a contract since June 1.

President Rob Cormier says the union's key issues include job security and job safety relating to hiring contract workers from outside companies.

He says the union remains committed to meeting with Metrolinx to reach a deal that addresses the union's concerns.

GO Transit operates in the Greater Golden Horseshoe region.