GO-VAXX Bus coming to Charles Daley Park and the Lincoln Community Centre

The GO-VAXX Bus is coming to Charles Daley Park and the Lincoln Community Centre this month.

The clinics will take place in the parking lot at Charles Daley Park in Jordan Station and the Lincoln Community Centre in Beamsville to administer the Pfizer for 12+ (First, second, booster, and fourth) and Pediatric Pfizer 5-11 (first and second).

The fourth dose will be available to all clients that meet the criteria.

Dates:

Sunday, July 17, 2022 | 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. | Charles Daley Park

Monday, July 18, 2022 | 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. | Lincoln Community Centre

Tuesday, July 19, 2022 | 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. | Lincoln Community Centre

Wednesday, July 20, 2022 | 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. | Lincoln Community Centre

Sunday, July 31, 2022 | 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. | Charles Daley Park

Eligibility:

1st and 2nd doses available for 5 -11

1st, 2nd, booster for 12+

Fourth dose available for age 12+ that meet criteria.

Appointments are required and can be booked at Ontario.ca/bookvaccine, or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900. (bookings begin four days before the scheduled clinic)

Walk-ins may be accommodated based on vaccine supply.