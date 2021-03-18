Ontario Premier Doug Ford praised U.S. President Joe Biden today for work his administration is doing to offer Canada COVID-19 vaccines.

``God Bless America!'' Ford said at a news conference shortly after the White House announced plans to lend 1.5 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to Canada.

In January, Ford appealed directly to Biden to help Canada by sending a million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from a plant in Michigan.

Ford said today that he understands the United States would vaccinate its own citizens first, but he's grateful they're now trying to help their allies.

He said ``that's what true neighbors do, they help each other in a crisis.''

The premier promised to call Biden ``a champion'' once Canada received the promised doses, and even offered to drive his pickup truck to the U.S. to get the vaccines and bring them home.

