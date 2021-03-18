'God Bless America!" Doug Ford praises U.S. for promising to send vaccines to Canada
Ontario Premier Doug Ford praised U.S. President Joe Biden today for work his administration is doing to offer Canada COVID-19 vaccines.
``God Bless America!'' Ford said at a news conference shortly after the White House announced plans to lend 1.5 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to Canada.
In January, Ford appealed directly to Biden to help Canada by sending a million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from a plant in Michigan.
Ford said today that he understands the United States would vaccinate its own citizens first, but he's grateful they're now trying to help their allies.
He said ``that's what true neighbors do, they help each other in a crisis.''
The premier promised to call Biden ``a champion'' once Canada received the promised doses, and even offered to drive his pickup truck to the U.S. to get the vaccines and bring them home.
-
