Goemans Appliances launches Kids Camp Lottery Fundraiser
Goemans Appliances is launching an Annual Kids Camp Lottery Fundraiser.
Instead of the company's annual golf tournament fundraiser to raise money for children to attend camp, they are launching the lottery between May 24th to June 20th.
$100,000 in prizes are up for grabs, with 100% of donations going to CYO Youth Camps.
Tickets are $5 and can be purchased online by clicking here, or at any Goemans Appliances showroom.
"For many under-privileged kids and kids with disabilities, this is their only chance to get out of the city and truly experience the full benefits of being immersed in nature. There are so many stories and examples of the life-changing impact that a week of camp can have on a child, it's incredibly humbling to witness and see how far a few dollars can go in making a difference." - Jason Goemans, President Goemans Appliances