Goemans Appliances launches Kids Camp Lottery Fundraiser

Goemans Appliances is launching an Annual Kids Camp Lottery Fundraiser.

Instead of the company's annual golf tournament fundraiser to raise money for children to attend camp, they are launching the lottery between May 24th to June 20th.

$100,000 in prizes are up for grabs, with 100% of donations going to CYO Youth Camps.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased online by clicking here, or at any Goemans Appliances showroom.