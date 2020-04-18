GoFundMe launched for 8 year old Niagara Falls boy critical hurt in explosion

A GoFundMe has been launched for an 8 year old Niagara Falls boy who suffered life threatening injuries at a home in Niagara Falls earlier this month.

The incident happened back on April 6th at 2:30 p.m. at a home in the Cherrywood Road and Elmwood Avenue area.

The boy was rushed to an out of town hospital with critical injuries after a backyard explosion.

A family member has launched the fundraiser in the hopes of helping cover costs, as due to the pandemic the Ronald McDonald House near the hospital, has been shut down.

The account has already raised more than $17-thousand of a $25-thousand dollar goal in less than a day.

