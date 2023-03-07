GoFundMe set up for Lincoln man injured in serious motorcycle accident in Florida
A GoFundMe has been set up to help a family in Lincoln after a man was injured in a serious motorcycle accident.
This past Saturday Cody Deveau was injured in a hit and run while riding a motorcycle in Florida.
The Lincoln volunteer firefighter and small business owner is in stable condition but spent the weekend on a ventilator in the ICU.
An update from his sister-in-law online says that Cody suffered a number injuries including "a large laceration on the right side of his face/ear, broken foot, mild traumatic brain injury, concussion, broken nose, a small subdermal haematoma on the brain, left side rib fracture, several lacerations on his body, and blood transfusions."
Cody, along with his wife Cassie and daughter Jazmine live in Beamsville where he runs Codemans Shine Shop, a restoration company that specializes in Coach Buses, Transport Trucks and RV’s.
His sister-in-law Leeza Dougherty created the GoFundMe to help cover living expenses while he is off work, incoming hospital expenses, and travel costs for the family.
