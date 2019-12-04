GoFundMe started for young woman killed in crash on QEW

A gofundme has been set up to help raise money to pay for the funeral of a young woman tragically killed in last Sunday's ice storm in Lincoln.

So far over $2,000 has been raised for the 24 year old woman identified on the website as Erika Enriquez.

Erika was killed Sunday when her SUV collided with a transport truck on the QEW near Jordan Road.

OPP described the highway as a skating rink at the time.

Erika's funeral will be held Saturday at George Darte Funeral Home on Carlton Street in St. Catharines.

Visitation is set for Friday, from 2 to 4 pm and from 6 to 8 pm.