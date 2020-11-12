Going out for dinner in Niagara? New rules in place will limit who you are sitting with

Niagara Region is using a class order under Section 22 of the Health Protection and Promotion Act to make changes at the region's bars, restaurants, wineries and breweries.



After 14 cases of COVID-19 were contracted while dining out over the past month, the region is taking targeted measures to address the rise in cases in the food and alcohol sector.

If you dine out, you must only be seated with members of your own household, a caregiver or an essential social contact.

Attestation that the patron is joining a table with only household members, and / or a maximum of two persons who are essential to maintaining physical and mental health, such as caregivers or social supports to someone who lives alone

There is already a maximum of 6 people seated at a table.

You will also be asked if you have any symptoms.

Employees must be symptom free to work, and hand sanitizer must be placed at each table.

If businesses fail to comply, they will be reminded during the first few weeks, and then fines may be laid with a maximum of $25,000 to a business per day.

Public Health hasn't issued a recommendation for restaurants to only serve local residents, but some businesses are limiting service to only Niagara residents.

Indoor dining is banned in Toronto until mid-December.

Click here to read more on the order. The new rules are effective as of this Saturday at 12:01 a.m.