Golf and tennis ban to remain until COVID-19 case numbers drop

Outdoor activities like golf and tennis will remain banned in Ontario until COVID-19 case numbers go down.



Ontario's Minister of Health and its Minister of Sport both addressed the issue yesterday, with each saying that there is currently no timeline for the return of outdoor sports.



Health Minister Christine Elliott says Ontario would not reopen tennis courts and golf courses until COVID-19 infection rates dropped.



She also says that the number of people hospitalized with the virus or in intensive care because of it would also have to go down.