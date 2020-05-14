Golf courses, marinas, parks and campgrounds can open Saturday May 16th

Premier Doug Ford announced plans to start reopening Ontario's economy today.

Last weekend hardware stores and garden centres were allowed to reopen along with retail stores for curb-side pick-up.

This weekend golf courses, marinas, private parks and campgrounds can reoopen.

The government says 'as soon as 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020'

Golf courses will be able to open, with clubhouses open only for washrooms and restaurants open only for take-out.

Marinas, boat clubs and public boat launches may open for recreational use.

Private parks and campgrounds may open to enable preparation for the season and to allow access for trailers and recreational vehicles whose owners have a full season contract.

Businesses that board animals, such as stables, may allow boarders to visit, care for or ride their animal.

