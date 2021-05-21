Golf courses open, but splash pads closed for May 24th weekend

It's going to be a far more subdued Victoria Day weekend than many had hoped for.

Provincial restrictions are easing slightly, allowing up to 5 people to gather outdoors starting tomorrow.

Golf courses and tennis courts will be allowed to reopen, but despite the recent heat in Niagara, splash pads must remain closed until Ontario enters Phase 1 of the new reopening plan.

There will be no changes to regional waste collection due to the holiday, but Niagara Regional Transit will not be operating on May 24th for the holiday.

Most grocery stores will also be closed on May 24th, but call ahead to individual stores to check their hours.

The St. Catharines Fire Department is strongly discouraging the use of fireworks during the pandemic and has suspended issuing firework sales licences leading up to Victoria Day to discourage gatherings and fires.