Golf courses remain closed until at least June 2nd in Ontario

Golf courses would normally be packed this weekend in Ontario, but Premier Doug Ford did not budge on the matter.

Amid growing calls to reopen outdoor recreational facilities, Ford kept the restrictions in place for two more weeks as he announced the extension of the stay-at-home order yesterday afternoon.

The order is now in effect until June 2nd.

The closure of outdoor amenities, including golf courses, basketball and tennis courts, came into effect in mid-April in an effort to stop the surge of third-wave cases in the province.

Many criticized the move as evidence had indicated that the outdoors is safer.

While the criticism prompted the government to reverse its ban on playgrounds, restrictions on other outdoor facilities remained.