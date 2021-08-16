Golfers and cyclists in Niagara dedicate this week to raising money for charity
Some local organizations will be reaping the benefits as golfers hit the greens in Niagara-On-The-Lake for a golfing marathon.
Over 70 golfers will complete 100 holes in a day tomorrow, as part of the Niagara Gold Marathon supporting Community Care, the Niagara Health Foundation, Wellspring Niagara, and Pathstone Foundation.
Organizers set out to break their record and raise over $100,000 in one year.
So far, over $140,000 has been raised.
To help reach the goal, this year a Niagara Cycling Marathon was added on with 18 cyclists raising over $20,000.
The cyclists will hit the road today before the golfers head to Royal Niagara Golf Club tomorrow.
Since the event's inception in 2010, over $500,000 has been raised for local causes.
