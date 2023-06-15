Golfers in Niagara Falls will be asked to take part in Bioblitz next week

If you are golfing at Whirlpool next week, you may be asked to do some work.

Niagara Parks is hoping golfers participate in a Bioblitz event Tuesday, June 20th, to help document the diverse animal and plant species living at Whirlpool Golf Course in Niagara Falls.

A “BioBlitz” is a citizen-science initiative to record as many species within a designated location and time period as possible.

Through the use of the iNaturalist app, members of the public are able to upload photos from their phone of various plant and animal species, as well as access visual inventories of species that are common to a specific area to assist with identification efforts.

The BioBlitz at Whirlpool Golf Course supports the Outreach and Education component of the Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary for Golf designation, which Niagara Parks is seeking to get for Whirlpool.

The program helps golf courses protect the environment, preserve the natural heritage of the game of golf and promote environmental sustainability.

Niagara Parks’ Legends on the Niagara Golf Course has held the designation since 2014.

Niagara Parks recently conducted another BioBlitz event at Dufferin Islands with students from Brock University logging plant and animal species.

Participation is entirely voluntary and does not interfere with the round of golf.