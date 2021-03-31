Good Friday and Easter Monday: What's Open and What's Closed
All City of Hamilton administrative offices will be closed on Friday, April 2 and Monday, April 5.
To view affected City services due to COVID-19, visit hamilton.ca/covidclosures.
For emergencies involving roads, water mains, sewer systems, public health and safety issues, please call 905-546-CITY (2489).
A complete list of the holiday schedule is available on the City of Hamilton’s website.
SOURCE: CITY OF HAMILTON
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK MAR 31The Even Given stuck in the Suez Canal cost about $9 billion per day, $54 bil total. It is expected that the average Canadian will spend $41.70 on Easter products this weekend Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.
Niagara Parks to open new attraction - Niagara Parks Power StationTim talks to David Adames, CEO of Niagara Parks. The Niagara Parks Power Station will officially open its doors on July 1st this year! Visitors will explore interactive exhibits by day and watch the dormant station come back to life through an immersive sight and sound show!