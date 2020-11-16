Good luck finding lumber to repair your downed fence

If your fence was a casualty of yesterday's wind storm you could be hard pressed to find a fix.

Peter Turkstra from Turkstra Lumber in Niagara Falls says the lumber shortage caused by all the home projects we've been doing throughout the pandemic hasn't eased.

Turkstra says there are no fence boards, there are no 4x4's, 6x6's or select decking available yet.

Turkstra says you can put your name on a list at the lumber yard, without making a financial committment, so that when the product is available you will be notified.