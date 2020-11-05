Good news in Ontario budget for wine and beer lovers

The Ontario government is freezing scheduled tax increases on beer and wine until 2022.

The province made the announcement today in the release of the budget.

It says it is making the move to help businesses in the hospitality sector that have been hit hard during the pandemic.

The government had previously frozen the scheduled tax increase for the current fiscal year.

The move will cost the province $4 million in 2020-2021, and $40 million over the next two fiscal years.

