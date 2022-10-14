Good Samaritan rescues victim from stabbing in Thorold

A good Samaritan may have saved a man's life in Thorold.

Last night just after 6:30 p.m. the person saw a man running from a home with stab wounds.

The individual stopped the car, got the victim inside, and rushed him to a nearby fire station for help.

The man was sent to an out of town trauma centre and remains in serious non-life-threatening condition.

The incident happened at a home near Collier Road North and Stewart Avenue.

Police say the suspect and two men were inside when a knife was drawn and one of the men was threatened with death.

That person did not sustain any injuries but the second man was stabbed multiple times.

The suspect also set the house on fire before running from the scene.

Roughly 20 minutes later police arrested 33 year old Bruce John Robert Love and charged him with aggravated assault, uttering threats, mischief, and arson.

Police say the victims and suspect were known to each other.

Thorold Fire extinguished the blaze and damages are estimated at $5,000.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the lead investigator by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009287.