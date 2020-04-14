Goodman School of Business Dean stresses importance of social interaction from remote workplaces

The Dean of Brock University’s Goodman School of Business says it is critical for employees working from home to still connect with each other.

Andrew Gaudes says coming together with colleagues outside of regular work tasks is an important element to working apart.

Faculty and staff from the Goodman School have been joining in on regular virtual coffee breaks using technology like Microsoft Teams and Lifesize.

Gaudes says, “No matter what we’re doing today, and what will change once we’re on the other side of this crisis, there will be a continued need for human experience.”

He encourages managers to build in opportunities for people to engage, interact, and satisfy the fundamental human need for social interaction.