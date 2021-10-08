Goodman School of Business to celebrate 2021 Distinguished Graduate

A Brock University graduate is going to be recognized by the Goodman School of Business.

Waterton Global Resource Management co-founder Cheryl Brandon will be named the 2021 Goodman School of Business Distinguished Graduate during a virtual event on Thursday, October 14th.

School officials say she started two charities, Ashley's Angels and the Giving 2 Girls Initiative, and serves on the board of many others.

While at Brock she was the captain of the varsity volleyball team, worked as a co-op student at ScotiaMcLeod, and formulated a business plan that led to the acquisition of her first business, a Muskoka yacht club she developed with her sisters.

Last year she was named one of Canada's Top 40 Under 40.

The livestream is open to everyone. Anyone who would like to register and receive the link can go to https://brocku.ca/goodman/goodman-school-of-business-distinguished-graduate-registration/.