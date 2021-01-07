Goodman School of Business to host Peter Mansbridge for free webinar
Brock University will be playing host to one of Canada's most recognizable journalists.
The Goodman School of Business will be kicking off a new year of free webinars with the help of renown former CBC anchor Peter Mansbridge.
He will be sharing stories of Canadians who have overcome adversity on Wednesday January 13th at 11 a.m. as part of the free Business Breathers webinar series.
Mansbridge is the recipient of more than a dozen national awards for broadcast excellence and holds 13 honorary doctorates.
He also received the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal and is an Officer of the Order of Canada.
The webinar is open to everyone, but participants are asked to register online ahead of time.
