Goodwill Niagara asks residents to hold on to donations during lockdown

Goodwill Niagara is asking residents to hold on to their donations as we prepare for the province-wide lockdown.

Goodwill stores and drop off locations will be closed for shopping and donating during the lockdown.

During that time, staff will not be able to process any donations.

President and CEO Karen Drobnich says donations from the community will be needed more than ever once the pandemic crisis has passed.

But for now, hold on to those donations.