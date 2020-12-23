Goodwill Niagara asks residents to hold on to donations during lockdown
Goodwill Niagara is asking residents to hold on to their donations as we prepare for the province-wide lockdown.
Goodwill stores and drop off locations will be closed for shopping and donating during the lockdown.
During that time, staff will not be able to process any donations.
President and CEO Karen Drobnich says donations from the community will be needed more than ever once the pandemic crisis has passed.
But for now, hold on to those donations.
-
-
-
Niagara Regional Police Plan For New Year's EveNew Year's Eve celebrations are going to look a lot different this year with restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Matt talks to NRP Constable Phil Gavin.