Goodwill Niagara receives tip about mysterious military items

Mysterious military items have been donated to the Port Colborne Goodwill Niagara store.

The items were donated in a box which contained US Army and Air Force badges and patches with many of the items bearing the name 'Zucarelli.'

Marketing Director at Goodwill Niagara, Bob Romeo says they are trying to track down more details on the donation.

Romeo says just this morning he received a call from a Zucarelli family member with a tip about a cousin who recently re-located from the Fort Erie area to the Nova Scotia area.

Romeo will meet with the family member later this week to confirm.

He says they would like to see historical, and personal items be returned to the family, or donated to a museum which can use the items to educate future generations.

You can contact Goodwill Niagara by calling 905-685-8777.