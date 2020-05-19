Goodwill Niagara will reopen Thursday

Goodwill Niagara is reopening all retail and donation centres across the Niagara Region on Thursday.

The stores will be operating with reduced retail and donation hours for the next few weeks to give team members additional time to clean, sanitize, and replenish merchandise.

Stores will be open Monday to Friday 10 am - 7 pm, Saturday and Sunday 10 am - 5 pm.

Plexiglass sneeze guards have been installed, and while they will continue to accept cash, payment by debit or credit is preferred.

All donation drop-off locations will be contact free, with donations being quarantined and disinfected upon arrival.

Officials say donations are needed more than ever now for families and individuals feeling the economic effects of COVID-19.