Google Doodle celebrates Inuk author on National Indigenous People's Day

A new Google Doodle is encouraging people to learn about an Inuk author for National Indigenous People's Day.



Google says Mitiarjuk Nappaaluk is being celebrated for her work preserving Inuit culture and language.



She was born in 1931 in the Nunavik region of northern Quebec, and died there in 2017.



Nappaaluk wrote dozens of books on Inuit traditions, knowledge, stories and language, many which are used in schools in northern Quebec.



She is best known for writing ``Saanaq'' (suh-NAH), one of the first Inuktitut novels, which tells the story of an Inuit family dealing with changes brought on by colonization.



Google worked with Inuk author, researcher and University of Alberta instructor Norma Dunning on the project.



Dunning says she hopes the Doodle inspires people to learn about and reflect on Nappaaluk's life.



She also wants it to increase awareness of the importance of Indigenous knowledge.