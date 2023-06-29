Google dropping news links in search engine in Canada

Google says its search engine will no longer carry news links in Canada.

It's a response to Parliament passing a law that will force digital giants to compensate media outlets for content they share or otherwise repurpose online.

The change will happen once the Online News Act comes into effect by the end of this year.

Google's decision comes after Meta said it would remove news from its Facebook and Instagram social media platforms in Canada before the law comes into force.

You can always access 610 CKTB's website by going directly to the site, www.610cktb.com