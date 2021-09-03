GOVaxx bus visits Fort Erie today
The GOVaxx bus is in Fort Erie today.
The mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be at Rich Products from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Anyone who will be 12 years old or older this year can get a first or second dose of a Pfizer vaccine through the clinic and appointments are not needed.
The GOVaxx bus is a partnership between the province and Metrolinx.
-
ROUNDTABLE Marty Mako and Karl DockstaderROUNDTABLE Marty Mako and Karl Dockstader
-
AT THE MOVIES WITH RICHARD CROUSETim talks to Richard Crouse, he watches bad movies so you don’t have to! This week watching: *Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (In Theatres) *Cinderella (Amazon Prime Video) *Mogul Mowgli (in theatres)
-
TALES FROM THE DUMB ZONEStories to make you laugh or shake your head, tales from the dumb zone.