GOVaxx bus visits Fort Erie today

CKTB - NEWS - GO Vaxx

The GOVaxx bus is in Fort Erie today.

The mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be at Rich Products from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Anyone who will be 12 years old or older this year can get a first or second dose of a Pfizer vaccine through the clinic and appointments are not needed.

The GOVaxx bus is a partnership between the province and Metrolinx.

