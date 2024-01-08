Governance in Niagara will be discussed at day-long meeting Wednesday

Niagara's government structure will be under the microscope this week.

An Ontario legislative committee will host a public meeting at the Holiday Inn in St. Catharines Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon, a break for lunch, and then 1-6 p.m.

The meeting is open to the public, and will feature 21 presentations from local politicians, organizations, and residents who have registered to speak.

Regional Chair Jim Bradley tells CKTB he is not interested in amalgamating the entire region, as each municipality is unique.

Governance in Niagara has been a hot topic for years, with some mayors in Niagara saying it's time for a major overhaul.

The committee is expected to hear 21 presentations.