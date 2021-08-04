Government investing up to $1.1 million to lessen COVID-19 impact on Niagara Canada Summer Games

The federal government is investing up to $1.1 million to cover the cost of postponing the Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games.

The games were originally slated to take place this summer, but were pushed back to August 6th - 21st of next year due to the pandemic.

Some of the newly announced funding will also be used to lessen the other impacts of COVID-19 on the Summer Games.

When the Canada Summer Games begin in Niagara next year, it will bring hundreds of Canadian athletes to the area to compete in a wide variety of disciplines including diving, sailing, and baseball.

The infrastructure built for the games will also leave a lasting legacy on the region, with venues such as Canada Games Park and the Walker Sports and Abilities Centre opening up to public use once the festivities are over.