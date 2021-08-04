iHeartRadio
16°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Government investing up to $1.1 million to lessen COVID-19 impact on Niagara Canada Summer Games

CKTB - NEWS - Canada Summer Games Park (May 2021)

The federal government is investing up to $1.1 million to cover the cost of postponing the Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games.

The games were originally slated to take place this summer, but were pushed back to August 6th - 21st of next year due to the pandemic.

Some of the newly announced funding will also be used to lessen the other impacts of COVID-19 on the Summer Games.

When the Canada Summer Games begin in Niagara next year, it will bring hundreds of Canadian athletes to the area to compete in a wide variety of disciplines including diving, sailing, and baseball.

The infrastructure built for the games will also leave a lasting legacy on the region, with venues such as Canada Games Park and the Walker Sports and Abilities Centre opening up to public use once the festivities are over.

12

Latest Audio