Government ready to scrap ArriveCan requirement at the border
It appears that the federal government is finally ready to relax vaccine requirements at the border.
Sources telling CTV news that the government will drop the requirement and make the ArriveCan app optional by the end of the month.
The change would also put an end to random COVID-19 testing for travellers.
Back in June the government had extended the current rules until September 30th.
An official announcement is expected in the days ahead.
