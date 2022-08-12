Government says it will make offer to education workers on Monday
The Ontario government says it will table what it calls its first substantive offer on Monday to the union representing education workers.
It comes as contract negotiations between the two sides heat up.
The union is asking the province for annual wage increases of 11.7 per cent, or three dollars and twenty-five cents per hour.
Public sector workers have had wage increases capped at one per cent annually in recent years under controversial legislation.